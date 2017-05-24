Champions Trophy 2017: Glenn Maxwell hit on the head, survives injury scare

Glenn Maxwell has scored 1957 runs in the 75 matches he has played so far. (Source: AP) Glenn Maxwell has scored 1957 runs in the 75 matches he has played so far. (Source: AP)

Australian all-rounder, Glenn Maxwell was struck on the head while batting at the nets while preparing for the upcoming Champions Trophy. However, he escaped the scare without any major injury. Maxwell was hit by a net bowler during a practice session at Lord’s on Wednesday. However, he has been given a green signal with regards to participation in the Champions Trophy slated to begin from June 1. Had it been otherwise, Maxwell’s injury could have been a big blow for Australia.

Right after being hit, Maxwell slowly lowered himself into a crouch position until several teammates and team doctor Peter Brukner there to look upon him. The right-handed batsman was wearing a helmet due to which no serious injury was sustained. He later walked out off the field along with the team doctor, who assessed him for a few minutes before they left for the dressing rooms.

Maxwell was struck in between his jaw and the top of his neck. It was later confirmed by the team doctor Brukner that Maxwell hadn’t suffered any injury but was icing the blow in the rooms.

Australia plays their first warm-up match against Sri Lanka at The Oval on Friday. The two-times Champions Trophy winners have New Zealand, England and Bangladesh in Group A while India, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Pakistan are placed in Group B.

