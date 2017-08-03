Champions Trophy 2017 best three weeks of my cricketing career: Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur

Pakistan began their Champions Trophy 2017 campaign ranked eighth but ended the competition as winners. (Source: AP) Pakistan began their Champions Trophy 2017 campaign ranked eighth but ended the competition as winners. (Source: AP)

Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur has admitted that winning the Champions Trophy 2017 was one of the greatest achievements and they were the “best” three weeks of his cricketing career but the team now needs to seek to get better. He said, “to go from absolute darkness to winning it … is best three weeks of my cricketing career.”

He further added that it was “just the start of the journey” and Pakistan need “to keep pushing to keep getting better and better.”

Pakistan began their Champions Trophy 2017 campaign ranked eighth but ended the competition as winners after beating defending champions India in the final at The Oval earlier in June. The Champions Trophy triumph helped Pakistan to move up in their rankings and they are now placed at sixth, making their direct qualifications for World Cup 2019 much easier. The four bottom ranked teams, along with six teams from the ICC World Cricket League, will play in the 10-team ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018 where only two teams will qualify for the 10-team World Cup line-up.

This was the first occasion when Pakistan lifted the Champions Trophy. The Sarfraz Ahmed-led side started their tournament in a dismal fashion as they lost to India in the opening match but soon got their form back to register back to back wins against South Africa and Sri Lanka respectively. They later defeated England in the semi-final to register a berth in final.

In the title clash, Pakistan locked horns with India and stellar show by Fakhar Zaman and seamers Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali guided them to their first Champions Trophy title.

