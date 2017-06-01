Champions Trophy 2017: Australia’s pace-quartet look set to rattle New Zealand

Among the four Mitchell Starc, who had a splendid 2015 World Cup, will be the biggest asset as he can swing the ball at brisk pace (Source: File) Among the four Mitchell Starc, who had a splendid 2015 World Cup, will be the biggest asset as he can swing the ball at brisk pace (Source: File)

The four-pronged Australian pace attack comprising of James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, John Hastings, Josh Hazlewood can trouble any batting order in any conditions. Together they form up a mighty quartet who will be keen to make a dent in the opposition especially against their Trans-Tasman rivals.

Looking at the numbers of all the four revealing highly impressive numbers.

Mitchell Starc has played the most number of matches -65 and picked up 129 wickets with an economy rate of 4.82 and a strike rate of 34.76.

Josh Hazlewood has played 35 matches and picked up 55 wickets at an economy rate of 4.66 and a strike rate of 32.44

James Pattinson has played 15 matches and picked up 16 wickets with an economy rate 5.62 SR and a strike rate of 45.44

John Hastings has played 28 matches and picked up 40 wickets with an economy rate 4.97 and a strike rate of 35.8

In total, the four of them have picked a total of 240 wickets among them and noticeably have an economy rate below six runs per over, signifying how hard it is to get them away for runs. Hence they will be all charged up and raring to have a go at the batsmen.

Though one thing the Australian quicks must be wary about is the English conditions is that they don’t lose control, as the batsmen can easily use the lightning quick outfield to their advantage by using the pace of the ball.

Among the four Mitchell Starc, who had a splendid 2015 World Cup, will be the biggest asset as he can swing the ball at brisk pace. He is the best fast bowler in the world at present and is a good one-day bowler. The way he bowls at the death is impressive. In addition to a fine length, he also generates good pace and can come up with occasional yorkers as well.

He is complemented well by Josh Hazlewood who bowls with good pace and accuracy. He can bowl continuous good length deliveries and in between surprise the batsman with a few variations.

Meanwhile, James Pattinson is a strong fast bowler who has the ability to swing the ball and bring variations in his bowling. James had a memorable test debut with figures of 5/27 helping Australia beat New Zealand.

If the four them get going then the Kiwis will be in for a tough time. However, the only thing concern skipper Steve Smith will be their fitness and if that is sorted then Australia might just lift the trophy for the third time.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd