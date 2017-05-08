Champions Trophy: BCCI announce 15-member India squad; Manish Pandey, Mohammed Shami get the nod

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the 15 man Indian squad, which will take part in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy. This announcement comes after the BCCI cleared the Indian team’s participation in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy in its Special General Meeting on Sunday.

The squad is as follows: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Yuvraj Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah & Manish Pandey.

The only surprise inclusion is that of Manish Pandey.

More than two weeks after missing the April 25 deadline set by the International Cricket Council (ICC) the BCCI finally revealed the squad which will defend its title this year. As expected Virat Kohli leads the side and looking to the future the BCCI went ahead with picking up Manish Pandey instead of Suresh Raina or Gautam Gambhir.

The BCCI was expected to stay with the squad which won the ODI series against England and so they did. Opener Rohit Sharma, despite not being in the best of form since his return from a thigh injury, will be opening the batting with Shikhar Dhawan who had a good outing in the last edition of the tournament.

