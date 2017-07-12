‘Champion Stuff!’ Virat Kohli congratulates Mithali Raj for becoming highest run scorer in women’s ODI cricket

Virat Kohli hailed Mithali Raj’s achievement as a great moment for Indian cricket. Virat Kohli hailed Mithali Raj’s achievement as a great moment for Indian cricket.

Indian captain Virat Kohli congratulated his women’s cricket counterpart Mithali Raj for becoming the highest run-scorer in One Day Internationals. Mithali surpassed former England captain Charlotte Edwards’ record of 5992 runs and went on to cross the 6000-run mark, becoming the first ever to do so. Mithali Raj went on to score 69 runs in the innings before being dismissed by Kristen Beams.

“A great moment for Indian Cricket, @M_Raj03 becomes the highest run scorer in Women’s ODI Cricket History today. Champion Stuff!” said Kohli. Mithali had come in to bat when India lost opener Smriti Mandhana early. Mandhana’s opening partner Punam Raut and Mithali then set about repairing the damage done by the early wicket. The two built a 157-run partnership for the second wicket. Although Raj was dismissed, early Raut held on and scored a maiden World Cup ton. It was the second time her score reached three digits in ODI cricket. She fell to Ellyse Perry after making 106 off 136 balls.

India set a target of 227 for Australia to chase. Mithali Raj has been one of India’s most consistent performers in the tournament. She has scored 247 runs in the six matches India have played thus far, making her the second highest run scorer for the team after Punam Raut. She had made her debut for India in the 2004/05 Women’s World Cup. She scored a total of 199 runs with an average of 50 in that tournament. In 2013, she was ranked as the no. 1 batter in ICC Women’s ODI rankings.

