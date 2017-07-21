Chaminda Vaas appointed as Sri Lanka’s bowling coach for series against India

Chaminda Vaas has taken 355 wickets in his Test career. (Source: Express Archive) Chaminda Vaas has taken 355 wickets in his Test career. (Source: Express Archive)

Former fast bowling great Chaminda Vaas has been announced as Sri Lanka’s bowling coach for their series against India, according to ESPNCricinfo. Vaas will replace Champaka Ramanayke. The latter resigned after the series against Zimbabwe citing “personal reasons.”

Cricinfo reports that Vaas’ appointment was made official by Sri Lanka Cricket. SLC said in their statement that Vaas “will guide the pace attack for the India tour of Sri Lanka.” Vaas has been coaching Sri Lanka’s feeder squads since 2016. He has been taken only on a temporary basis until the end of India’s tour of the country. He has previously been Sri Lanka’s bowling coach between February 2013 and April 2015. He has taken 355 wickets in 111 Test matches for Sri Lanka and is regarded one of the greatest pacers the country has ever produced.

India will also be with a relatively untested coaching staff for the series. It is the first time that Ravi Shastri takes charge of the team as the head coach of India alongwith his staff. Sanjay Bangar is the assistant coach while Bharat Arun is the bowling coach.

India tour Sri Lanka for a three match Test series that will be followed by a five-match ODI series and a standalone T20I. It is the first series that India play under new head coach Ravi Shastri and also the first Test series away from home for Kohli since taking over from MS Dhoni as India’s full time captain. The first Test will be played at Galle and starts on July 26.

