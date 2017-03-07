CEO Johri’s salary hike linked to BCCI’s revenue flow

Rahul Johri was appointed BCCI CEO on June 1, 2016. (File Photo) Rahul Johri was appointed BCCI CEO on June 1, 2016. (File Photo)

THE IDENTITY of the brand that Virat Kohli & Co will don on their jerseys for the next five years will be revealed on Tuesday with the bids for the sponsorship rights of the Indian cricket team set to be opened. And while the BCCI is set to rake in a minimum of Rs 538 crore — the amount that Star India had paid for their contract that ends on March 31— the final sum will also have the impact of the annual income of CEO Rahul Johri. For, according to Johri’s contract, his salary is linked to the revenue of the BCCI and his increments are based on the annual increase in their revenue.

“BCCI will pay 0.5% of the incremental cash inflow which will accrue to BCCI out of the efforts of Executive restricted to Rs 1,00,00,000/- (Rupees One Crore only) maximum for the period of first year of service and applicable for the year commencing from 1st June 2017,” the contract reads.

The contract also indicates that Johri’s performance will be evaluated annually by the board. As it stands though, the BCCI will continue to pay him 0.5 per cent of their increased revenue for the next two years with the “maximum” limit of the annual hike limited to Rs 1 crore per year. “BCCI will pay 0.5% of the incremental cash inflow which will accrue to BCCI out of the efforts of Executive restricted to Rs 2,00,00,000/- (Rupees Two Crore only) maximum for the period of second year of service and applicable for the year commencing from 1st June 2018.

BCCI will pay 0.5% of the incremental cash inflow which will accrue to BCCI out of the efforts of Executive restricted to Rs 3,00,00,000/- (Rupees Three crore only) maximum for the period of third year of service and applicable for the year commencing from 1st June 2019,” his contract further reads.

It’s learnt that Johri’s present annual income stands at Rs 5.76 crore. The former executive vice-president and general manager South Asia of Discovery Networks was appointed as the first-ever CEO of the Indian cricket board on June 1, 2016. That was under the presidency of Anurag Thakur. But following the Supreme Court verdict at the start of the year, which cleared out most of the heavyweights in the BCCI, Johri found himself as the unofficial chief, charged with handling every aspect of the day-to-day functioning of the board. As it stands, Johri is the highest-ranked official in the BCCI with the board’s affairs being presently run by the Supreme Court-appointed committee of administrators (COA). The BCCI will at some point soon also have to invite bids for the IPL broadcast rights, which are presently held by Sony and will end with the 10th edition of the T20 tournament this year. But it’s learnt that Johri’s contract is excluded from this particular revenue stream and he will not earn any additional ammount from the fresh IPL broadcast rights deal.

Thakur tenders unconditional apology to SC

New Delhi: Former BCCI President Anurag Thakur, who is facing contempt notice for filing a false affidavit in the Supreme Court, today tendered “unconditional and unqualified apology” before it. Thakur, who was present in the court, said he had never intended to file any false information before the apex court and filed an affidavit explaining the circumstances under which the averments made by him led to the initiation of contempt proceedings.

“I (Thakur) have tendered my unconditional and unqualified apology and I have explained the circumstances. I had not intended to file any false information,” senior advocate P S Patwalia, appearing for Thakur, told the bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra.

The bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, fixed the matter for hearing on April 17 and also exempted Thakur from appearance on that day.