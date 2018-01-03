Celebrations too early nearly cost WBBL side Melbourne Renegades; watch video

Women’s Big Bash League clash between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Renegades went down to the wire. (Source: Twitter video) Women’s Big Bash League clash between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Renegades went down to the wire. (Source: Twitter video)

A gaffe from Melbourne Renegades keeper Emma Inglis nearly cost her side the win in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) against the Sydney Sixers in Victoria on Wednesday. In a dramatic finish, Sixers needed three runs from the final ball, Inglis celebrated far too early and allowed Sydney to steal a second run to force a Super Over. With that, Sixers equalled Renegades’ 120 run score but the latter prevailed in the one-over eliminator.

With three runs to get, Renegades spinner Amy Satterthwaite pitched up the delivery to Sarah Aley, Sixers No 9 batter, whose drive hit the inside of the edge and went to fine leg. The fielder there calmly and accurately threw the ball to Inglis but not before the Sydney players could only finish a single. In her excitement, though, Inglis threw the ball in the air amid celebrations between the players. This left the ball still in play and spotting this, Aley showed sharp presence of mind and quick movement to take off for a second run and finish it with a slide.

Spinner Satterthwaite seemed to be only Renegades player to notice the situation and frantically sprinted towards the stumps. But by the time Inglis could realise her blunder and turn around, Satterthwaite had swooped down and charged towards the stumps with the ball. But she was beaten to it by Aley who put in a timely dive. Thereafter, the players and umpires were embroiled in a discussion around the incident.

😳 > INSANE! It doesn't get much crazier than this! Incredibly intelligent cricket from Sarah Aley on the final ball of our innings forces a SUPER OVER against @RenegadesWBBL! 🙈#smashemsixers pic.twitter.com/WG5ofYAMWF — Sydney Sixers WBBL (@SixersWBBL) January 3, 2018

If this wasn’t dramatic enough, the Super Over also went down to the wire with the match decided on the final ball. Sixers lost two wickets and could muster only 8 runs in the overl. Renegades started with a boundary but couldn’t cross the final hurdle until the last ball to snatch the win.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd