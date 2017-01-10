CCI chants ‘Dhoni! Dhoni!’ as captain walks out: Watch Video

The crowd exploded in cheers when MS Dhoni walked out onto the pitch. The crowd exploded in cheers when MS Dhoni walked out onto the pitch.

The first warm up match between India A and England drew crowds in the numbers at CCI’s Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. India A won the toss and chose to bat. Ambati Rayudu, who had a century run partnership with Shikhar Dhawan followed by another strong stand with Yuvraj Singh, got a century on the day.

Enter MSD! CCI deafening and rise to welcome @msdhoni to the crease. pic.twitter.com/xq4mgqGeNb — BCCI (@BCCI) 10 January 2017

Rayudu retired soon after getting to three figures and in walked MS Dhoni. With that the crowd at Brabourne cleared their collective throats. The voice levels started rising as soon as Dhoni was spotted coming out of the pavilion and it rose to a deafening roar once he walked out on the pitch.

“Dhoni! Dhoni!” chants were all around the crowd as he approached the pitch. Although the game was nothing more than a warm up match, the fact that Dhoni would be leading a side in India colours for one last time and tickets being sold for free has led to the Brabourne being packed despite it being only a warmup match on a weekday.

