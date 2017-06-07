ICC Champions Trophy 2017: I don’t think even ICC understands the D/L method, says MS Dhoni

The topic came up when Dhoni was asked if he understood the Duckworth-Lewis method The topic came up when Dhoni was asked if he understood the Duckworth-Lewis method

Former Indian skipper Mahender Singh Dhoni is renowned for his witty takes on various issues of cricket. At a charity dinner on Monday he was again at his best.

During Virat Kohli’s charity dinner on Monday, former Indian captain MS Dhoni in a light-hearted statement claimed that even the ICC doesn’t understand how the Duckworth-Lewis method works.

The topic came up when Dhoni was asked if he understood the Duckworth-Lewis method after all these years. Responding to the query Dhoni reportedly said, “I don’t think even ICC understands the D/L (Duckworth-Lewis ) method.”

Commenting on some of the toughest bowlers he had faced in international cricket Dhoni said, “All the fast bowlers are quite difficult, with the limited technique I had, it was very difficult to face the fast bowlers. Still, if I had to pick one, I would pick Shoaib Akhtar. Very simple reason, he was quick, he was fast, he could bowl a yorker, he could bowl a bouncer but you never expected a beamer (he chuckles), he was a bit unpredictable, he was fun to play against,” he said.

Meanwhile, during the even current Indian skipper, Virat Kohli was quoted by cricketext saying,“We set it up quite a while back but to get it rolling it was very important that we start raising funds in a big way. My vision was to provide for the underprivileged kids.” Noticeably, all the members of India’s Champions Trophy squad were present on the occasion.

