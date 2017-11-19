Is this catch by Ahmed Shehzad better than Hardik Pandya’s effort?

Ahmed Shehzad took a spectacular catch – similar to Hardik Pandya’s effort a few weeks back. Ahmed Shehzad took a spectacular catch – similar to Hardik Pandya’s effort a few weeks back.

Cricket is not just about stellar strokemaking and incredible bowling, a lot of it also revolves around how the fielders as well. From superb fielding to stop certain runs to breathtaking catches to turn games around, fielders make or break things. As the saying goes, catches win matches. And an example of such incredible effort was produced by Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad.

Playing in the domestic competition featuring Lahore Blues against Peshawar on Saturday, Shehzad starred with the bat and then in the field as well – and miraculously at that. In the 13th over of the match, the 29-year-old took an absolute screamer on the boundary. Musadiq Ahmed mistimed the delivery by Agha Salman but looked to have found the gap to keep himself safe. Only Shehzad had other ideas in store. He ran in to take a one-handed catch to send Musadiq back for 14.

In comparison is another splendid effort some time back which saw Hardik Pandya come screaming in from long off to dismiss Martin Guptill earlier this month when New Zealand toured India.

