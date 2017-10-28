Cashflow problem won’t affect performance: Graeme Cremer

Graeme Cremer also hoped that Zimbabwean batsman would rectify their problem and perform better in the 2nd Test. (Source: AP) Graeme Cremer also hoped that Zimbabwean batsman would rectify their problem and perform better in the 2nd Test. (Source: AP)

After Zimbabwe’s players learnt earlier this week that they would not be paid their October salaries in full, skipper Graeme Cremer has claimed that this development will not affect his team’s performances in the second Test against the Windies.

“We know the position ZC is in, and the cashflow problem. It won’t affect the performance. It’s not like guys won’t get their money, it’s just one of those things. It’s a tough environment, but we know with Faisal that we’ll get through that. It won’t really affect us.”, said Cremer.

“It can be a challenge, but as Zimbabweans, we’ve been through quite a lot. We’re used to dealing with these sorts of things, and that’s where I respect our team very much. In the way that guys will still pitch up, still wanting to do well for the country, no matter what issues we’re having in our economy or in Zimbabwe cricket as a whole.”, he added.

On the batting debacle which ensued in the first innings at Bulawayo, Cremer said, “That first innings with the bat is so crucial in Test cricket,” he said. “If you don’t do well in that first innings, you’re always chasing the game. So we’re hoping to rectify that. To win a Test match, you’ve probably got to score 600 runs in your two innings, so hopefully we’ll do that and won’t leave too much for our second innings with the bat.”

Earlier, Zimbabwe cricket had issued a statement where they stated, “ZC is currently having cashflow challenges due to some circumstances beyond its control. Consequently, employees will be paid half of their October 2017 salaries at the end of October and ZC will do its best to rectify the situation by end of November 2017.”

Video of the day

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App