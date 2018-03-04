Caribbean Premier League: St Lucia Stars, Barbados Tridents pick Jaskaran Malhotra, Sunny Sohal

Jaskaran Malhotra and Sunny Sohal Jaskaran Malhotra and Sunny Sohal

Earlier this week, when the induction draft for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) was being held, Chandigarh cricketer Jaskaran Malhotra and Mohali cricketer Sunny Sohal were eagerly following the draft. 28-year-old Malhotra and 30-year-old Sohal, currently members of the US national cricket team and in USA on a four-year professional visa, were picked up by St Lucia Stars and Barbados Tridents in the draft which a record 227 foreign players and 121 West Indian players were featured. Malhotra was USA’s leading run-getter with a total of 277 runs in the team’s participation in the CWI Super50 tournament in Antigua last month while Sohal smashed two half-centuries. The CPL draft was held in London earlier this week and the league will begin on August 7.

“After getting picked for the US team for the West Indies tour, I was eagerly waiting for the CPL draft. And, to be picked up by a team which has players like Kieron Pollard and Darren Sammy means a lot. I moved to USA four years ago as I wanted to play professional cricket here and this opportunity will also see us playing against some of the Pakistani pacers like Shahid Afridi, Wahab Riaz and Imad Wasim. Last year, I played for my club US All Stars in the USA T-20 league where I was man of the match and got a chance to share the dressing room with players like Dwayne Bravo and Saeed Ajmal,” said Malhotra, whose father J S Malhotra runs a business in Sector 21, Chandigarh.

While Malhotra initially captained the Himachal Pradesh U-19 team apart from being part of the India U-19 camp, the Chandigarh player shifted to Houston, Texas, in 2014.

Malhotra currently acts as coach at the KYC Youth Academy in Houston apart from playing cricket for various clubs in USA. Sohal, who was part of the India U-19 team in 2007 along with the likes of Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Manish Pandey, played for the Punjab senior team apart from playing for KXIP and Deccan Chargers in IPL. Sohal plays for Potomac Cricket Club in Washington DC.

“When I moved from India, I was disappointed by the selection policy in Punjab cricket. I had to start from scratch here in USA and would play in the local club tournaments. The last two years have seen team USA playing with regular faces and the West Indies tour last month helped us a lot. Barbados Tridents have players like Martin Guptill and Hashim Amla and I am looking forward to playing with them,” said Sohal, who made his first class debut for Punjab in 2005.

While the US cricket team currently features in ICC World Cricket League Division Three, the players will play in USA Cricket Combines tournament followed by the 2020 ICC T-20 World Cup qualifiers to be held in August this year.

“In USA, we mostly play on artificial pitches while international tournaments happen on turf pitches. So, we aim to play more cricket on turf pitches and help USA move up to Division Two,” says Malhotra, who trained under Sukhwinder Tinku in Mohali earlier.

For Sohal, too, the qualifiers are the main target.

“Our coach Pubudu Dassanayake, who has played Test cricket for Sri Lanka in the past, has been a motivational force for all of us. We want to show that we can also compete at the global level,” said Sohal.

