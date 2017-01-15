Virat Kohli scores magical 100, equals Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most centuries in chasing efforts

Virat Kohli has scored more than 50 runs in the last 10 off his 14 innings. (Source: Reuters) Virat Kohli has scored more than 50 runs in the last 10 off his 14 innings. (Source: Reuters)

Virat Kohli marked his first match as captain of the Indian ODI set up with a century. It is his 27th century in the 50-over format and it came in balls. Kohli’s innings is part of a 166 run partnership with Kedhar Jadhav, who himself has made 86 runs thus far off 53 balls.

India were teethering at 63/4 while chasing England’s 350 when Kedar Jadhav joined Kohli in the middle. The Indian skipper could do nothing more than stand and watch as KL Rahul, Yuvraj Singh and his predecessor MS Dhoni perished on the other end. It was Jadhav who turned out to be an unlikely partner for Kohli.

Kohli has gone beyond the half century mark in 10 of his last 14 ODI innings. But it was only the first time in 10 matches against England that he had scored more than 50 runs. Kohli’s penchant for taking the game away from the opposition while chasing is well known.

This is the 17th time that Kohli has scored a century while India is chasing a total. He is now tied with Sachin Tendulkar for the most centuries in the second innings of a One Day International. Tendulkar, though, got to the number in 232 innings while Kohli has done that in just 96 innings.

