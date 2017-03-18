‘Captain Cool’ MS Dhoni loses calm after Jharkhand’s exit from Vijay Hazare Trophy

MS Dhoni’s knock went in vein as Jharkhand failed to chase down Bengal’s total of 329. (Source: PTI) MS Dhoni’s knock went in vein as Jharkhand failed to chase down Bengal’s total of 329. (Source: PTI)

Over the years, one of the most recognisable aspects of MS Dhoni was his calm demeanor on the field, regardless of the situation. It was something that earned him the nick name ‘Captain Cool’. So it was a bit of a shock for the players of the Jharkhand team when Dhoni who was leading them, lost his calm as they failed to make it to the final of Vijay Hazare Trophy.

“We desperately wanted to make it into the final,” said one of the Jharkhand players, “It was Mahi bhai’s desire to win the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Our bowlers lacked consistency. You don’t expect such kind of bowling in a semifinal match.”

“Because of poor fielding and lack of consistency in bowling, they (Bengal) were able to put up 330 runs. Dhoni bhai was not pleased with that and for the first time I saw him so upset. You don’t expect Dhoni bhai to lose his calm. He is the one who always backs us,” he added.

Twin tons by Bengal openers Abhimanyu Easwaran (101) Shreevats Goswami (101) and a cameo by skipper Manoj Tiwary helped their side set a total of 330 for Dhoni & his men. An impoverished bowling display and a poor fielding effort costed Jharkhand the match.

With a mammoth total to chase, Jharkhand lost three of their top order batsmen before reaching the 100-run-mark. Saurabh Tiwary and MS Dhoni started to rebuild Jharkhand’s innings and added 53 runs before pacer Ashok Dinda broke through the former’s defence and knocked his stumps.

Dhoni, who was already upset with team’s performance, still had belief that with him in the middle he could finish off the game. Ishank Jaggi, who has been a consistent performer for Jharkhand this season joined Dhoni in the middle and the two quickly added 97 runs with the required rate over 10 per over.

“When we both were in the middle, he was very calculative and was advising me when to go for a big hit. He knew, if he could stay till the end, he would have finished off the game in our favour. He was really upset today as it meant a lot to him and all of us.” said Jaggi.

Pragyan Ojha got the better of Dhoni as he bowled the former Indian captain out and soon Jaggi was given leg-before. With Dhoni and Ishank back in the pavilion, Jharkhand’s hope of making it into the final had vanished. They lost to Bengal by 41 runs and Dhoni missed out on a chance to become only the second Jharkhand captain to lift the Vijay Hazare trophy.

