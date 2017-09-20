Can dismiss David Warner again, says Kuldeep Yadav

Cricket – India v Australia – First One Day International Match – Chennai, India – September 17, 2017 – Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Kuldeep Yadav (R) of India celebrate the dismissal of David Warner of Australia (C). REUTERS/Adnan Abidi Cricket – India v Australia – First One Day International Match – Chennai, India – September 17, 2017 – Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Kuldeep Yadav (R) of India celebrate the dismissal of David Warner of Australia (C). REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav expressed confidence that he can dismiss Australia vice captain David Warner once again in the second ODI to be held at Kolkata. “If you happen to be dominate over some player then you don’t feel the pressure, it is the same with David Warner, since he feels the pressure and he thinks that I can dismiss him at any point of time,” said Kuldeep ahead of the match at the Eden Gardens.

Warner was dismissed by Kuldeep in the first match when the latter played him into cutting a ball and ended up edging it to MS Dhoni behind the stumps. He believes it is something that he can repeat. “So, I don’t have any pressure on me as I love to bowl to him, because every time I think that I can dismiss him, as he is the right to be dismissed, and I set with my plan to dismiss him with my set of deliveries,” he said.

“Our plan is to always to get Warner out as soon as possible, since he’s one player who can change the game, irrespective of the situation,” said Yadav, “Steve Smith is also like that. If he hangs in there for 30 to 40 overs, the opposition comes under pressure, since he can strike any time and stretch the score into a big one.”

The match ended up becoming a virtual T20 chase for Australia due to the snipping of overs due to rains. They ended up falling woefully short of the reduced target. India now lead the five-match series 1-0 going into the Kolkata match.

Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal were lethal against Australia in the first match at Chennai and their wrist spin was something that the oppostion found difficult to deal with. “Two wrist spinners give you more chances for taking wickets, because they’re more attacking,” Kuldeep said, “Left-arm spinners are limited in terms of variations, as they only have a couple. That’s why batsmen don’t take chances against them. Wrist spinners have the quality to deceive batsmen, and that gives them more options in terms of delivering wickets,” he added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd