Cameron White earns Australia ODI squad recall after three years

Three years after he last played a One-Day International for Australia, all-rounder Cameron White can dream of once again playin for the national team after he was named in Australia’s squad for the ODI series against England which begins on Sunday. White has replaced injured Chris Lynn in the team.

Lynn was named in the original team after his heroics in the Big Bash League for the past two years. But a calf injury ruled him out of the series and that gave White an unlikely recall to the national team. White has played 88 ODIs for Australia but his last game come in 2015.

The first of the five ODI matches will be played in Melbourne on Sunday before the two teams travel to Brisbane for the second ODI, Sydney for the third game, Adelaide for the penultime ODI and finally Perth, where they play the final game of the series.

White has been performing well for the Melbourne Renegades this year in the Big Bash League. Even in the previous two years, White has been exceptional for Victoria in Sheffeild Shield. But a pro-youth policy by Australia, which White has criticised in the past, could not reward him of his performances, he felt,

“Cameron’s in very good form, as his figures demonstrate. He’s playing very well,” selector Trevor Hohns said in a statement on Thursday. “He’s one of the leading run-scorers in this season’s BBL, he’s experienced, he’s a very smart cricketer and he’s a good fielder. He ticks all the boxes for what we need at this stage.”

When Lynn was ruled, there were speculations that Australia will pick explosive batsman Glenn Maxwell in the team but unexpectedly picked White. Earlier, Australia had made a surprise call of picking up Tim Paine for Ashes series against England.

