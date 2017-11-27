I don’t know Jonny Bairstow but he says hello very differently from most others: Cameron Bancroft on headbutt incident

Cameron Bancroft was in splits during the press-conference and laughed off the incident. (Source: Reuters) Cameron Bancroft was in splits during the press-conference and laughed off the incident. (Source: Reuters)

The Perth “headbutt” incident between Jonny Bairstow and Cameron Bancroft has stirred up quite a storm in the cricketing fraternity. While the episode happened last month it came to public knowledge only during the first Test. While the Three Lions have tried to play down the controversy, The England and Wales Cricket Board have made it clear that Bairstow will not face any disciplinary action over the incident. However, England coach Trevor Bayliss was not pleased and has called upon his side to behave more responsibly. However, in the press conference on Monday Australian opener, Cameron Bancroft was in splits and laughed off the incident.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Bancroft spoke about the episode and said, “For me, it was just really weird. It was so random, I didn’t expect it coming. A handshake or a hug is something I would have expected more than a headbutt. But as I said, there was nothing malicious about his actions. I don’t know Jonny Bairstow but he says hello to people very differently from most others.”

“He didn’t knock me over. I’ve actually got the heaviest head in the West Australian squad, it’s been measured. There’s an actual measurement for it. I just took the blow quite well and moved on from it. It was a good hit, play on,” he said.

Earlier, Bairstow had also spoken on the issue and said, “I think it’s been blown out of all proportion. There was no intent or malice about anything during the evening. And as you saw out there today, there is no animosity between myself or Cameron any of the other Australian players.”

Meanwhile, England skipper Joe Root also backed Bairstow and told Nine Network, “A mountain has been made out of a molehill, as far as that’s concerned. We’ve just got to move one and concentrate on our cricket.”

