Call on home and away format in Ranji Trophy will be taken soon: BCCI

The BCCI’s conclave held in Mumbai came up with some good news as the concept of going back to the home and away format in Ranji Trophy games after one year’s experiment with neutral venue format found favour from the majority of participants.

“An overwhelming majority (of captains and coaches) wanted to go back to the home and away concept,” a Ranji Trophy skipper was quoted saying by PTI.

“There were views supporting both the formats. Instead of making a calculation of how many people were on which side, what was done was that points made to substantiate a certain position on either of the two formats have been collated,” Amitabh Chaudhry was was quoted saying by PTI.

“They will be brought to the technical committee and then put before the general body which will take a call,” he added.

“The meeting lasted two hours and covered every aspect of the BCCI tournaments, particularly the Ranji Trophy. Even the Vijay Hazare (one-dayers) and Mushtaq Ali (T20s) were discussed. There was also a discussion on junior tournaments even though it was the Ranji captains and coaches conclave. Every tournament literally got covered,” Chaudhry explained.

“All aspects of the game, various tournaments, playing conditions and players’ welfare – everything was discussed,” he added.

It was learnt that the issue of raising the fees of domestic players too came up at the conclave.

Another issue that was discussed in detail was the quality of umpiring with almost everyone criticising the standards of officiating in domestic tournament, according to sources who attended the meeting.

The meeting was attended by the BCCI’s office bearers and the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators whose member Ramchandra Guha described the discussions as “very educative.”

