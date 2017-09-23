CAB XI to play Manipur in October

Manipur Cricket Association secretary Priayananda Singam wrote to the BCCI, copy marked to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), about playing a few matches in Kolkata in the coming months. (Source: AP, representational) Manipur Cricket Association secretary Priayananda Singam wrote to the BCCI, copy marked to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), about playing a few matches in Kolkata in the coming months. (Source: AP, representational)

The CAB XI is set to play three 45-over matches and two T20s with Manipur in October-November. This is part of the New Area Development Programme (NADP) meeting that took a decision about having an exchange programme between the BCCI Full Members and Associates with an eye to the development of the game in cricket hinterlands including the North-East.

According to a source, Manipur Cricket Association secretary Priayananda Singam wrote to the BCCI, copy marked to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), about playing a few matches in Kolkata in the coming months. According to a cricket board insider, the CAB has accepted the proposal. The CAB XI, however, is likely to feature the second string Bengal players because the first team would be busy playing the Ranji Trophy in October-November. The matches would be played in Kolkata.

