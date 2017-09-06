CAB to form a task force to strengthen women’s cricket at grassroots level

Jhulan Goswami was a part of the meet chaired by CAB joint secretary Avishek Dalmiya. (Source: AP) Jhulan Goswami was a part of the meet chaired by CAB joint secretary Avishek Dalmiya. (Source: AP)

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) will reportedly form a task force in order to develop women’s cricket at grassroots level in India. Not only this but the CAB is also set to bring in all the state women cricketers under medical insurance scheme and kickstart a local tournament.

After conducting meeting with India woman pacer Jhulan Goswami and vice-president Shankar Nath Bagchi, CAB joint secretary Avishek Dalmiya said, “Also, it would meet periodically to take stock of the situation and suggest modifications to plans as and when required,” said

“It was a very positive meeting with Goswami. We are much thankful to her for coming forward and offering her suggestions which we believe would be helpful for taking women’s cricket forward in the state,” Dalmiya added. “It is a honour and privilege for the association to offer them honorary membership considering their immense contribution to the game at the highest levels,” Dalmiya said.

It may be recalled here that it was Jhulan Goswami has earlier offered suggestions in 2015 for development of women’s cricket in the country.

