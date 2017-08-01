Sourav Ganguly takes ‘yellow taxi’ to BCCI meet after his BMW breaks down on way

Sourav Ganguly takes cab after BMW breakdown. (Source: File) Sourav Ganguly takes cab after BMW breakdown. (Source: File)

It’s not everyday that the guards of a five-star facility on EM Bypass are taken aback to find City of Joy’s most loved icon Sourav Ganguly getting down from yellow ambassador taxi to attend a BCCI meeting.

Ganguly, who has a fleet of mean machines, normally prefers riding his BMW, which broke down at Exide crossing.

“The BMW broke down on Lee Road near Exide crossing. He hired a yellow taxi and rushed to the meeting,” Ganguly’s driver said. The former India captain was seen getting down from an ordinary yellow taxi outside the premises of the five-star luxury hotel for the meeting that was delayed by half an hour. The CAB president then chaired the technical committee meeting of the BCCI.

In the meeting, it is learnt, Ganguly urged the Indian cricket board to raise domestic players’ fee. As of now, an average Ranji cricketer earns about Rs 10 lakh every season. In another notable development, Ranji Trophy 2017-18 returns the normal home and away format after the neutral venue move came under a lot of criticism.

The complete fixtures will be released shortly but it was revealed that the teams will be divided into four groups with seven in each. They will play six matches each before two top teams from the group advance into the knockout stages.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App