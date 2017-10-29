#CoalBuryingGoa

CAB decides to disqualify rebel Subir Ganguly

The Sourav Ganguly-led Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Saturday decided to disqualify Subir Ganguly as its joint-secretary.

By: PTI | Published:October 29, 2017 12:11 am
The former India captain Sourav Ganguly has been at loggerheads with the Subir-Biswarup Dey faction for some time now.
The former India captain has been at loggerheads with the Subir-Biswarup Dey faction for some time now.

“As per Supreme Court order, dated January 2, 2017, Subir’s continuance as an office bearer would be in breach of norms laid down by the Supreme Court,” CAB President Ganguly said after the working committee meeting in Kolkata on Saturday.

“Subir became honorary treasurer in 2008 and performed his duties till July 2017. So he has completed nine years as office bearer,” he added.

The joint secretary yesterday sent a letter to Ganguly stating that if he is forced to go on a ‘cooling off’, the same rule is applicable for the cricketer as per Lodha Committee recommendations.

In that regard, Ganguly said: “Honorary treasurer of BCCI Anirudh Chaudhary was elected in 2013, and still continuing. And he is performing duties as per the Supreme Court order and under watchful eyes of Committee of Administrators (CoA). So there has been no disqualification on the basic of cool-off for three years as per order of the Supreme Court at this stage.”

