CAB appoints Ushanath Banerjee as ‘Ombudsman’

The Cricket Association of Bengal on Tuesday appointed eminent lawyer Ushanath Banerjee as their 'ombudsman-cum-ethics officer' till their next Annual General Meeting.

By: PTI | Kolkata | Published:August 22, 2017 6:34 pm
The former BCCI principal legal advisor's appointment comes in the wake of the Supreme Court's directive on Lodha Committee reforms.
The former BCCI principal legal advisor’s appointment comes in the wake of the Supreme Court’s directive on Lodha Committee reforms.

Banerjee’s role would be to redress any grievance or dispute relating to the CAB, its management and administration and also to adjudicate any conflict of interest.

“I am honoured and humbled for the confidence reposed by the CAB… I would discharge my responsibilities and duties neutrally and strictly in accordance with law, equity and fair play,” Banerjee said in a statement.

Banerjee is also chairman of the All India Football Federation’s Players’ Status Committee, which handled with Abinash Ruidas’ transfer fiasco.

