Budding Jammu and Kashmir cricketers on way to Pune for training camp

An excited bunch of 15 budding cricketers from border town of Uri in Jammu and Kashmir are on their way to Pune for a special training camp organised for them by the Army and an NGO.

The 15 lucky players, selected during the Uri Premier League conducted by the army during the summer, are undergoing week-long day training programme at 111-year-old Pune Gymkhana Club, an army official said.

“This joint venture has been taken by the Army and Aseem foundation to provide a platform to the budding players of the area and also to increase the people to people contact,” the official said.

The trainers of Gymkhana Club will impart training and hone the skills of the Kashmiri players before a friendly match with a Pune team scheduled for October 8, he said.

These budding cricketers have an opportunity of lifetime awaiting them as the organisers have scheduled a meeting for them with the players of the current Indian team, the official

said.

Before setting off for the training program, the players had interacted with batting legend Sachin Tendulkar via video conferencing.

“Sachin answered the questions put forth by the selected team members and gave them some tips about the game as well,” the official added.

