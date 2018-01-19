Budding Australian cricketer Arjun Nair suspended for suspect bowling action

Arjun Nair has been suspended from bowling in Australian domestic cricket for three months. (Source: NewsCorp) Arjun Nair has been suspended from bowling in Australian domestic cricket for three months. (Source: NewsCorp)

Rising Australian spinner and member of Sydney Sixers, Arjun Nair has been suspended for a suspect bowling action. This was after the 19-year-old underwent a test on January 4, at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane which reported that Nair had bowled with a visibly different action from what he normally does at the BBL. Hence, he was automatically banned from all first-class, List A, and Twenty20 cricket for a period of 90 days. However, he does remain a part of the squad as a batsman. Arjun Nair has scalped nine wickets for the Sydney Thunder during the ongoing season of the BBL at an average of 22.77.

Speaking on the incident, Sydney Thunder General Manager Lee Germon, in an interview with cricket.com.au said, “Arjun is a talented and popular member of our club. We believe he will have a long and successful career with Sydney Thunder and shall support him through this process.”

Earlier, Nair had admitted that he was mainly a batsman who bowled leg-spinners and had gone on to emulate the likes of Sunil Narine to bowl the carrom ball after watching youtube videos.

“I was mainly a batsman who bowled part-time leggies. Then I started watching a bit of YouTube, clips of guys bowling carrom balls and stuff. I’d watch clips of past matches, slow it down, watch replays and pick things up here and there,” cricinfo quoted him saying in an earlier interview.

“I started trying that for fun at the backyard with my dad and he couldn’t pick it. At first, I couldn’t get many revs on the carrom ball, but over time and getting used to it, I’ve started to get more on it and my accuracy has improved,” Nair added.

