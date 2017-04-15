Broadcasters issue apology to Samuels on air

Marlon Samuels (File Photo) Marlon Samuels (File Photo)

AS FIRST reported by The Indian Express on April 6, former Australian fast bowler Geoff Lawson and broadcaster 2KY had agreed to “settle” the defamation case filed against them by Marlon Samuels while also “issuing a full apology” and paying undisclosed “substantial damages” to the West Indian batsman. According to the legal statesmen, the apology to Samuels was due to be broadcast on air at a time to be agreed.

The broadcasters issued their apology to Samuels on their program Big Sports Breakfast, the same one on which Lawson had aired his comments last year.

It was read on air by Terry Kennedy at 6.22 am on Thursday. “In April last year, during the program Big Sports Breakfast, 2KY broadcast some remarks by Geoff Lawson about Mr Marlon Samuels. Those remarks may been understood by some listeners to have associated Mr Samuels with criminal gangs in Jamaica. If any listener gained that impression, 2KY wishes to withdraw any such suggestion and apologized to Mr Samuels to any offense and distress the remarks caused him. 2KY and Mr Samuels have resolved Mr Samuels’ complaint which includes a payment to Mr Samuels, a portion of which will be donated to the foundation that Mr Samuels launched last year supporting the blind and visually impaired in Jamaica,” Kennedy said in the apology.

Character assassination

Samuels had filed the case last July citing ‘erroneous, malicious and unjustifiable comments’ that Lawson had made about him accusing him of being ‘tied up with gangs in Jamaica’ during a radio show on April 4, 2016.

The batsman had then reasoned the reason for pursuing the legal course. “Through this case, my intention was not only to defend my integrity and image as a international cricketer, but also the values I have defended all my career. I also wish to avoid any public figure from making insulting or false allegations against an athlete using the media, without any evidence or foundation and to go unpunished.”

According to the Jamaican’s statement, the defamatory comments were made by Lawson a day after Samuels had led West Indies to their second World T20 triumph in Kolkata. “He’s tied up with some shady people back in the West Indies….he’s a guy you don’t muck around with on or off the field. He’s from Kingston, Jamaica, it’s one of the murder capitals of the world…he’s tied up with gangs there, it goes well beyond cricket,” Lawson was quoted as having told the radio program in the statement.

Samuels’ statement had also stated that he found the comments not just defamatory but also deeply offensive and damaging to his character.

