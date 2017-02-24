British police make fresh arrest in PSL fixing probe

Pakistani cricket officials had earlier charged Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif for spot-fixing in a corruption probe that threatens to undermine the PSL. (Source: File) Pakistani cricket officials had earlier charged Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif for spot-fixing in a corruption probe that threatens to undermine the PSL. (Source: File)

British police has announced that a third suspect had been arrested in connection with their investigation into international cricket spot-fixing.

India vs Australia Live Score

A statement issued by the National Crime Agency said officers had arrested a British man in his thirties yesterday in the Sheffield area (in northern England) as as part of its investigation into the spot-fixing of cricket matches.

He was later bailed pending further inquiries.

Two men, also in their 30s, were arrested by NCA officers on February 13 and were bailed until April.

Earlier this month, amid a corruption probe involving players in the Pakistan Super League, the NCA said they were “working closely” with the Pakistan Cricket Board and International Cricket Council’s anti-corruption units.

Saturday saw Pakistani cricket officials charge Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif for spot-fixing in a corruption probe that threatens to undermine the PSL.

The pair, suspended after being accused of meeting a suspicious person linked to an international betting syndicate, could face up to a life ban from international and domestic cricket under Pakistan Cricket Board corruption rules.

Another former player Nasir Jamshed was also provisionally suspended over allegedly influencing the two players. Jamshed was reportedly arrested in London last week but was granted bail until April.

Both Sharjeel and Latif have denied any involvement in the alleged corruption.

The PSL, a five-team tournament, is largely being played in the UAE because of security concerns although Lahore is the scheduled venue for next month’s final.