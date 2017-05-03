Latest News

Britain’s Prince Philip opens new Lord’s stand

Prince Philip opened the new Warner Stand at Lord's on Wednesday, which is named after former England captain Pelham Warner.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:May 3, 2017 9:35 pm
Pelham Warner, Warner, Prince Phillip, Warner Stand, Lord's, England, England cricket, cricket stories, sports stories, Indian Express Former England cricketer John Stephenson shows Britain’s Prince Philip a bat that once belonged to West Indian batsman Everton Weekes. (Source: AP)

Prince Philip, husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, opened the new Warner Stand at Lord’s on Wednesday following a £25 million ($32.3 million, 29.6 million euros) reconstruction project.

The rebuilding of the 2,656-seater stand is the first phrase in a major overhaul of the world-famous London ground that will take place over the next two decades.

The stand, which opened in May 1958, is named after former England captain Pelham Warner.

“Today is a landmark moment for the club and we are very grateful to His Royal Highness for joining us to celebrate the official opening of the Warner Stand,” said Marylebone Cricket Club official Robert Ebdon in a press release.

“This truly outstanding facility will be enjoyed by visitors to Lord’s for many years to come.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

I think it wasn’t a great start by our bowlers and obviously we didn’t pick much wickets in the middle overs 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

41st T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 3, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

42nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 4, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Gujarat Lions

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

43rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 5, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

44th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 6, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

45th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 6, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi