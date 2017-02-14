Britain police arrests two men in Pakistan cricket spot-fixing case

Sharjeel Khan is one of the three players provisionally suspended from PSL under anti-corruption rules. (Source: AP File) Sharjeel Khan is one of the three players provisionally suspended from PSL under anti-corruption rules. (Source: AP File)

Pakistan’s investigation into spot-fixing in cricket has spread to Britain with the arrest of two men on suspicion of bribery offenses.

The London-based National Crime Agency announced that the unnamed men in their thirties were held on Monday “as part of an ongoing investigation into international cricket match spot-fixing.” They were released on police bail until April pending further investigations.

The arrests come after three players were suspended by the Pakistan Cricket Board as part of its investigation into corruption in the Pakistan Super League.

“As part of the ongoing investigation we are working closely with the Pakistan Cricket Board and International Cricket Council’s anti-corruption units,” the National Crime Agency said on Tuesday. “The Pakistan Cricket Board has launched its own investigation which has resulted in the suspension of three players.”

Nasir Jamshed, who has represented Pakistan’s national teams but is not part of any Pakistan Super League franchise, was suspended on Monday after being accused of breaching the PCB’s anti-corruption code.

The other two suspended players – Khalid Latif and Sharjeel Khan – play for Islamabad United in the league which is being played in the United Arab Emirates.

The PCB has also questioned Zulfiqar Babar of Quetta Gladiators and Shazaib Hassan of Karachi Kings, who all are free to continue playing.