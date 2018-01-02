Wasim Jaffer calls for bringing back promotion and relegation in Ranji Trophy

Wasim Jaffer reached the milestone in his 126th match. (Source: PTI file) Wasim Jaffer reached the milestone in his 126th match. (Source: PTI file)

Veteran batsman Wasim Jaffer called for the reintroduction of the relegation and promotion format in the Ranji Trophy. “What worries me is the way teams finishing at the bottom of the table approach the game. I quite liked the idea of having Elite and Plate divisions,” Jaffer is quoted as saying by TOI. He recently won the title a ninth time with Vidarbha and said that teams finishing last in the groups don’t seem to be trying hard enough to get ahead.

“I don’t see the teams finishing last in the groups trying hard enough. The BCCI needs to take action or have a plan against these teams. There are some good players in those teams but the environment in the team isn’t positive enough,” Jaffer said. “There has to be some motivation for all teams throughout the tournament. Going into the Elite group is a good incentive and the fear of relegation will retain the context in the games.”

The Ranji Trophy’s current format is that of a standalone tournament with four groups playing a round robin and the top qualified teams playing knockouts. Untill 2013, the tournament included an Elite or Super League division and a Plate division. For a long time, the top teams in the Elite division played a knockout for the title at the end of the round robins before the Plate division teams were also given a chance.

