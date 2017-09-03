Brendon McCullum’s Caribbean Premier League 2017 over after injury

Brendon McCullum played 10 matches in CPL 2017. Brendon McCullum played 10 matches in CPL 2017.

Trinbago Knight Riders will be without the services of Brendon McCullum for the remainder of Caribbean Premier League after the former New Zealand cricketer was injured during the match against Barbados Tridents. He has been ruled out after an elbow injury he suffered during the same match.

Batting on 26, McCullum was hit on the elbow by a Wayne Parnell delivery which ended his stint in CPL. He later tweeted his withdrawal from the league and shared a picture of his X-Ray.

In the current season, McCullum was in good form as he scored 335 runs from 10 matches. His highest score this season was 91 runs which he scored off only 62 balls against Jamaica Tallawahs. He also has three half-centuries this season.

“CPL over for this year, unfortunate. Been a ride with Knight Riders brothers! Many thanks to all for your support! Luck team!” McCullum said on Twitter.

He wished his team luck for the semi-finals of the tournament as Knight Riders have qualified for the last-four after winning eight out of ten matches.

McCullum is also part of the Johannesburg Giants in the T20 Global League in South Africa as the international marquee player.

