Brendan Taylor returns to Zimbabwe Cricket

Brendan Taylor captained Zimbabwe in 2015 World Cup. (Source: Reuters) Brendan Taylor captained Zimbabwe in 2015 World Cup. (Source: Reuters)

Brendan Taylor has made himself available for selection for Zimbabwe cricket. The news was announced on Zimbabwe Cricket Twitter handle on Thursday. The cricketer has ended his contract with Nottinghamshire in County Championships to return home. Taylor last played for Zimbabwe in the 2015 World Cup and then decided to move to County using the Kolpak rule.

“Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) is pleased to announce that following the end of his contract with and release from English county Nottinghamshire, ZC has formally contracted Brendan Taylor to play domestic and international cricket in and for Zimbabwe,” Zimbabwe Cricket’s official release said.

Taylor has represented Zimbabwe in 23 Tests, 167 one-day internationals and 37 T20 internationals before move to Nottinghamshire. He scored a century in his final ODI for Zimbabwe in 2015 World Cup.

The 31-year-old is expected to be part of Zimbabwe’s playing XI as soon as he joins the team, according to convener of selectors Tatenda Taibu.

“Anyone who knows cricket knows Brendan Taylor is a quality player. We don’t need to see much. We have been following his performances and we know how he has been doing on the county circuit. We’re looking forward to having him back,” Taibu was quoted as saying to ESPNcricinfo.

Zimbabwe coach and former fast bowler Heath Streak also expressed his happiness on the return of Taylor to his country. “I am elated to have Brendan back in a Zimbabwe jersey. We welcome him back,” he said.

