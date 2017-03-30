Brad Hodge apologises to Virat Kohli, India; says ‘meant no ill intention’

Virat Kohli has ruled himself out from the IPL till he finds himself fit to play. (Source: BCCI) Virat Kohli has ruled himself out from the IPL till he finds himself fit to play. (Source: BCCI)

After questioning Virat Kohli’s ethics for not playing the crucial series decider against Australia to save himself for the upcoming IPL, the former Australian cricketer Brad Hodge has apologised to the Indian skipper for his remarks.

Hodge, who will be joining the Gujarat Lions as their head coach, took to social media and said that he respects Kohli and meant no ‘ill intentions’.

“As a professional sportsperson who has represented his country, I certainly understand what it means to step out on a cricket field donning your nation’s colours. It is the highest honour a sportsperson can ask for,” says the right-handed batsman in his apology letter

“Keeping that in mind, I take this opportunity to apologise to the people of India, cricket fans, the Indian national cricket team and particularly Virat Kohli for my previous comments. My intension was never to harm, criticize or be derogatory towards anyone. They were intended to be light-hearted comments with the utmost respect to the Indian Premier League which I have thoroughly enjoyed through the years”

“The public & fans have every right to be upset, and the backlash I have received his certainly driven the point home,” he added.

The 42-year old cricket concluded by saying, “Again, I am deeply apologetic to the country which has bought me so much joy, and its inspirational leader in Virat Kohli, to whom I mean no ill-intention & respect highly as a professional.”

Earlier the former Australian batsman had raised questions over Kohli’s priorities and had said that you (Kohli) had be pretty dirty if you don’t try to win a valuable series against the men from down under and prepare yourself for the IPL.

“(Because) if you miss one game of Test match cricket and you’re fronting up the next week for RCB versus whoever, at Bangalore, Chinnaswamy Stadium… You’d be pretty dirty if he didn’t front up to a Test match and try and win a valuable series against Australia. You would think that your captain would get out there and get amongst the fight and get in there,” he told Fox Sports News’ Gameday Live.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd