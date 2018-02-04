Brad Hodge announces retirement after health scare

Brad Hodge has announced his retirement from cricket. (Source: BBL) Brad Hodge has announced his retirement from cricket. (Source: BBL)

Veteran Australian batsman, Brad Hodge has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket at the end of the ongoing BBL season. Hodge, who could not participate in the latter half of the season, had taken ill due to complications arising from appendicitis and hence was advised to call it a day. The 43-year-old has had an illustrious career where he racked up 74906 T20 runs and more than 33,000 runs across all formats.

Speaking to News Corp, Hodge said, “This will be the end of the road. I’ll represent (Melbourne club) East Sandringham in the finals and that will be it for my cricket career.”

“Technology now keeps you up and about, but (the doctor) stated that 30-40 years ago it could have been the end of the road,” he said. “Time-wise for me, I was probably fortunate I went in (to hospital) on the Saturday in Melbourne. If I’d left it another 24 hours it could have been a lot worse. The surgeon didn’t paint a great picture of what was happening inside there,” he added.

Earlier, Hodge was hospitalised in Canberra after he had his burst appendix removed. However, an infection resulted in further complications and he had to miss a couple of matches for the Renegades.

“It’s a good fun time, I love being involved and I really look forward to it,” he told bigbash.com.au. “My thoughts on playing are if you can’t make an impact, then don’t play. If I can’t do what I have to do on the field, then I’ll walk off and pack it in,” he added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd