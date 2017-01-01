Brad Haddin tries MS Dhoni’s blind run-out

Haddin, who plays for Sydney Sixers, attempted to run-out Jake Weathered in the first over of Adelaide Strikers’ innings. (Source: twitter) Haddin, who plays for Sydney Sixers, attempted to run-out Jake Weathered in the first over of Adelaide Strikers’ innings. (Source: twitter)

Australian wicket-keeper Brad Haddin tried an identical run-out attempt that of MS Dhoni, which the India limited overs captain did during the fourth ODI match against New Zealand.

Haddin, who plays for Sydney Sixers, attempted to run-out Jake Weathered in the first over of Adelaide Strikers’ innings. The umpire wen upstairs, and it turned out that Weathered was safe as he was just in before Haddin had dislodged the bails.

Weathered scored 18 before he was caught Daniel Hughes off Ben Dwarshuis at short fine leg.

In the end it was Adelaide Strikers, who won the match by 48 runs. Sam Billings was the highest scorer for Sixers as he scored 40 off 30 balls but was caught and bowled by Chris Jordan. Sean Abbott was the Man of the Match for his five for 16.

Dhoni famously produced the magical feat at his home ground in Ranchi. Former Test captain had collected the throw from Dhawal Kulkarni and dislodged the bails without looking at the wickets. Ross Taylor was given out after the right-handed batsman failed to cross the line before the bails were removed.

New Zealand won the match by 19 runs and equalised the five match one day series by 2-2.

