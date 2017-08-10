Brad Haddin joins Australia coaching staff, named fielding coach

Brad Haddin will be working under Darren Lehmann. Brad Haddin will be working under Darren Lehmann.

Australia have announced a new fielding coach till the end of 2019. Former wicket-keeper batsman Brad Haddin will take charge after Greg Blewett decided to step down and return home to take a role with the South Australian Cricket Association, Cricket Australia said on Thursday.

Veteran of 66 Tests and 126 ODIs, Haddin will be working under Darren Lehmann after he decided to leave the coaching roles of Islamabad United in Pakistan Super League and Australia ‘A’. He has been coaching the New South Wales and Australia age group squads since 2015.

“I grew up in an era of players like Andrew Symonds and Ricky Ponting who gave Australian cricket a real identity in the standards of world class fielding,” he said in a news release.

“They were the type of players who took it personally if the team wasn’t fielding well and that created a level for the rest of the group to aspire to.

“I want to hold this group accountable to that kind of standard and I believe we have the talent to do that.”

Lehmann said that Blewett was brilliant in his job and now Haddin will bring multi skill set.

“It has been fantastic having Greg involved in the side,” said Lehmann. “Brad had a wonderful career as a player for Australia and will bring a multi skill set to our environment. His primary focus will be on fielding, carrying on the good work that Greg has done, but will also work very closely with our wicket-keepers.”

Australia will travel to Bangladesh to play a two-match Test series before travelling to India for a ODI and T20I series. They await England for a home summer Ashes series.

