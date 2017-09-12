BPXI vs Australia: Ambidextrous Akshay Karnewar catches eyeballs in Chennai; watch video

Akshay Karnewar has done it earlier while playing for Vidarbha. Akshay Karnewar has done it earlier while playing for Vidarbha.

Indian Board President’s XI bowler Akshay Karnewar produced an unusual site during their encounter against Australian team when he bowled with both arms in the match. He even scalped a wicket to return with figures of 1/59 in 6 overs.

Batting first, Australia hammered the BPXI side for a total of 347/7 in allotted 50 overs. Opener David Warner continued his good run with the bat to score 64 off just 48 while Steve Smith, Travis Head and Marcus Stoinis too smashed individual half-centuries.

Stoinis top scored with 76 while Head and Smith chipped in with 65 and 55 respectively.

For India, it was Kushang Patel and Washington Sundar who picked up two wickets a piece while Avesh Khan, Khejroliya and Karnewar bagged one each. In reply, BPXI started off in a disappointing manner after thye lost Rahul Tripathi early in the chase but Shreevats Goswami and Mayank Agarwal stitched a partnership of 79 runs before Agarwal was sent back by Adam Zampa for 42.

Later, Ashton Agar troubled Gurkeerat Man-led side with his spin and they were eventually reduced to 8/156 but Karnewar showed his batting abilities and smacked 40 off 28 deliveries. BPXI were bundled out for 244 to lose the match by 103 runs.

Australia are touring India for a five-match ODI series and three T20Is beginnings from September 17.

