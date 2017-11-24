BPL 2017: With Mustafizur Rahman’s return on cards, Rajshahi Kings hopeful of comeback

Mustafizur Rahman suffered an ankle injury at a training session during South Africa tour. Mustafizur Rahman suffered an ankle injury at a training session during South Africa tour.

In a thrilling encounter on Tuesday, Rajshahi Kings saw a defeat by 2 wickets in the last over against Khulna Titans at Dhaka. The result meant the side led by Darren Sammy landed at 6th position, just above the bottom-placed Chittagong Vikings. But in spite of winning only two games in seven matches so far in the current season of Bangladesh Premier League, the side is hoping the return of bowler Mustafizur Rahman will urge a comeback.

“It was a relief to see him bowling without any pain but we cannot look too far because we are yet to observe him.. we cannot help if there is any kind of swelling,” Kings manager Sazzad Ahmad was quoted by Cricbuzz on being asked about the possibility of the seamer making a return in the next game against the table leaders Comilla Victorians on November 25.

Rahman became a part of the squad on November 8 but has not played a part in the tournament yet. He suffered an ankle injury in October at a training session during South Africa tour and had to cut his journey short. The bowler has been going medical rehabilitation programme since suffering the injury and is expected to return to action soon.

Speaking on his fitness levels, Kings physio Bayzidul Islam earlier told reporters, “He (Mustafizur) has bowled in four sessions in the last few days including today’s practice. Today, he also took part in the running sessions including five overs [of] bowling in the nets. So far, Mustafizur has [had] no complaints about the injury.”

The 22-year old has been excellent in the slowest format of the game and has taken 27 wickets in 17 T20Is at an average of 14.92. With a total of 46 T20s in his overall career, Mustafizur has massive experience that may boost the morale of his side and urge a comeback for Kings in the season.

