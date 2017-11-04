BPL 2017 Points Table, Standings, BPL 5 Team Standings, Net Run Rate

The league includes 46 matches and the tournament will go on until mid-December. (Source: AP) The league includes 46 matches and the tournament will go on until mid-December. (Source: AP)

The fifth edition of Bangladesh Premier League begins on November 4. Defending champions Dhaka Dynamites will be up against Sylhet Sixers in the opening match of the tournament. The league includes 46 matches and the tournament will go on until mid-December. Dhaka have some top quality players in the squad with the likes of former Sri Lankan batsman Kumar Sangakkara, former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson and young all-rounder from the Caribbean, Kevon Cooper. Sylhet Sixers also have balance in the team with Pakistan batsman Babar Azam, England pacer Liam Plunkett and Sri Lanka’s opening batsman Upul Tharanga, being a crucial part of the side.

After the final league match, the tournament will proceed to four play-offs in Dhaka, out of which two will be the qualifying matches, one eliminator and a final.

Points Table

Teams P W L Points NRR Dhaka Dynamites 1 0 1 2 +1.339 Sylhet Sixers 1 1 0 00 – Rajshahi Kings 0 0 0 00 – Khulna Titans 0 0 0 00 – Rangpur Riders 0 0 0 00 – Chittagong Vikings 0 0 0 00 – Comilla Victorians 0 0 0 00 –

