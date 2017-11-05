BPL 2017: Nasir Hossain warned for breach code of conduct

Nasir Hossain had last featured in a Test in 2015. (Source: AP File) Nasir Hossain had last featured in a Test in 2015. (Source: AP File)

Bangladeshi all-rounder and skipper of Sylhet Sixers, Nasir Hossain has been warned for breach of Level 1 of the BCB Code of Conduct. Along with him manager Hasibul Hossain has also been charged for the same during their team’s Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2017 match against Dhaka Dynamites.

Nasir was charged for arriving six minutes late for the toss while the manager was hauled up for not being able to hand the team sheet on time.

In a statement released, the BCB wrote, “”Nasir and Hasibul were charged by on-field umpires Masudur Rahman Mukul and Riaz Uddin, third umpire Tanvir Ahmed and fourth umpire Aktaruzzaman for delaying the toss by six (06) minutes and for the failure to submit the team sheet properly.”

“In addition to the sanction imposed for the breach of Article 2.1.1, one (1) demerit point has been added to their disciplinary record. Pursuant to Article 7.5 of the Code, if an offending person reaches four (04) or more demerit points in the tournament, the points will then be converted into suspension points. Four (04) demerit points equate to a ban of one (01) match,” the release further stated.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd