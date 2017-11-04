Bangladesh Premier League 2017: Complete squads and players list of BPL 5 teams

Dhaka Dynamites will look to start their campaign with a win. (Source: File) Dhaka Dynamites will look to start their campaign with a win. (Source: File)

Bangladesh Premier League is all set to begin on Saturday in Sylhet with Sylhet Sixers featuring in their home game against the defending champions Dhaka Dynamites in the opener. The league which was started in 2012 is now in its fifth edition and it will witness a total of 46 matches comprising of seven teams. Apart from Sylhet Sixers and Dhaka Dynamites, the other five teams in the tournament are Rajshahi Kings, Khulna Titans, Rangpur Riders, Chittagong Vikings and Comilla Victorians. Every team includes some top-cricketers as many players are available for the tournament after South Africa’s T20 Global League was cancelled. The excitement has already begun as many top-notch international cricketers will be seen entertaining the Bangladesh crowd in the shortest format of the game. According to Cricbuzz, a few people also got injured while queuing up for tickets for the opening match. Here are the squads for the seven teams.

SQUADS:

Rangpur Riders: Mashrafe Mortaza, David Willey, Ravi Bopara, Adam Lyth, Thisara Perera, Kusal Perera, Samuel Badree, Johnson Charles, Mohammad Mithun, Sohag Gazi, Rubel Hossain, Shahriar Nafees, Nazmul Islam, Ziaur Rahman, Fazle Mahmud, Sam Hain, Samiullah Shenwari, Abdur Razzak, Ebadat Hossain, Elias Sunny, Nahidul Islam, Zahir Khan, Lasith Malinga, Chris Gayle, Brendon McCullum, Shamsur Rahman

Dhaka Dynamites: Shakib Al Hasan, Kumar Sangakkara, Cameron Delport, Shane Watson, Evin Lewis, Kevon Cooper, Rovman Powell, Ronsford Beaton, Sunil Narine, Shahid Afridi, Graeme Cremer, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afradi, Mehedi Maruf, Mosaddek Hossain, Abu Hider Rony, Mohammad Shahid, Jahurul Islam, Nadif Chowdhury, Saqlain Sajib, Joe Denly, Akeal Hosein, Khaled Ahmed, Shadman Islam, Noor Hossain

Comilla Victorians: Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Marlon Samuels, Darren Bravo, Shoaib Malik, Jos Buttler, Solomon Mire, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees, Fahim Ashraf , Imran Khan jnr, Liton Das, Mohammad Saifuddin, Al-Amin Hossain, Arafat Sunny, Alok Kapali, Mehedy Hasan, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Enamul Haque, Raqibul Hasan

Chittagong Vikings: Soumya Sarkar, Yasir Arafat, Misbah-ul-Haq, Luke Ronchi, Jermaine Blackwood, Sikandar Raza, Luis Reece, Liam Dawson, Jeevan Mendis, Najibullah Zadran, Anamul Haque, Taskin Ahmed, Subashis Roy, Sunzamul Islam, Al-Amin, Alauddin Babu, Tanbir Hayder, Irfan Sukkur, Naeem Hasan

Khulna Titans: Mahmudullah, Rilee Rossouw, Kyle Abbott, Benny Howell, Jofra Chioke Archer, Dawid Malan, Chadwick Walton, Carlos Brathwaite, Shadab Khan, Sarfraz Ahmed, Junaid Khan, Shehan Jayasuriya, Seekkuge Prasanna, Mosharraf Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Abu Jayed, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Imran Ali, Muktar Ali, Dhiman Ghosh, Saif Hassan, Ariful Haque

Rajshahi Kings: Mushfiqur Rahim, Lendl Simmons, Darren Sammy, Kesrick Williams, Malcolm Waller, James Franklin, Luke Wright, Farhad Reza, Samit Patel, Mohammad Sami, Mominul Haque, Mustafizur Rahman, Zakir Hasan, Nihaduzzaman, Rony Talukdar, Usama Mir, Raza Ali Dar, Hossain Ali, Naeem Islam jnr, Kazi Anik

Sylhet Sixers: Sabbir Rahman, Babar Azam, Krishmar Santokie, Usman Khan, Andre Fletcher, Davy Jacobs, Liam Plunkett, Ross Whiteley, Chaturanga de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Nasir Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Wanidu Hasaranga, Taijul Islam, Abul Hasan, Shuvagata Hom, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Nabil Samad, Ghulam Mudassar, Mohammad Sharif, Imtiaz Hossain, Sharifullah, Upul Tharanga, Andre McCarthy.

