Boycott India at ICC events: Javed Miandad to PCB

Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad has said Pakistan Cricket Board should boycott playing against India in ICC events. Sports Minister Vijay Goel had earlier, stated that no Pakistan sportspersons will be allowed to play in India or vice versa except for when it is at a neutral venue and at a multilateral tournament, such as the ICC Champions Trophy.

“It is time we responded with bricks to stones. There is no need for us to play with India at any forum if they are not willing to restore bilateral ties. We should also boycott playing against them in all ICC events,” he said.

Miandad emphasised that boycotting ties with India in ICC events will create financial losses to ICC and this would eventually lead to a better treatment of Pakistan on this particular issue.

“I think when we don’t play India in ICC events and the ICC suffers financial losses and their events lose significance and colour, only than we will be treated with respect and we will be heard on a equal level at any forum,” he said.

“If the ICC board is not able to convince India to change its stance why should they expect us to play in the ICC events with India?” he asked.

“The same money, 100 crores rupees or more, can be pumped into our cricket infrastructure because no one will listen to us as India is very influential and strong in the ICC level. I see it as a waste of time and money,” Miandad said.

Pakistan toured India in 2012 for bilateral series but taking a dig on this, former skipper said that India took “advantage” of “good” gesture from Pakistan.

“We called it a good gesture but they took advantage of it and earned millions and in return we got nothing. And our failure to take a strong policy decision on ties with India has resulted in embarrassment for us many times,” he said.

Moreover, Miandad went vocal about the stance to boycott matches with India in ICC events. “Boycott them in ICC events. Take a stance and see what will happen. We have nothing to lose,” Miandad said.

India and Pakistan last met in an ICC event in the final of Champions Trophy in June at the Oval where the Sarfraz Ahmed-led side defeated Virat Kohli’s men to win their first title.

