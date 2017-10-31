Bowling in Zimbabwe is much harder, says Kemar Roach

Kemar Roach has picked up 17 wickets this year. (Reuters Photo) Kemar Roach has picked up 17 wickets this year. (Reuters Photo)

Three wickets in an innings is no big feat but for Kemar Roach, those are some of the most hard worked wickets he has taken in his career. The West Indies fast bowler said that he focused on skill and variaton to pick the three wickets on the dry and sluggish pitch in Bulawayo.

Roach’s wickets included that of Bredon Taylor and Solomon Mire as well as Zimbabwe slipped in the first innings. Other fast bowler, Shahon Gabriel has also struggled on the track.

“England obviously has much easier conditions for fast bowling. Coming here is much harder. You have to be patient and hope the batsman makes a mistake,” Roach was quoted by Cricbuzz. “It’s pretty tough on the mind to be running in for a couple of overs and not beat the bat or cause any problems for the batsmen.”

Roach has formerly admitted that he has lost some pace recently but made up for it with variations. He bowled a number of slow cutters in the Test against Zimbabwe.

“We had Curtly Ambrose as one of our bowling coaches a few months ago, and he always emphasises a good length and line. I’ve lost some pace, yes, but it’s about using more skill. I’ve been trying to adjust to become better at that,” he said. “The pitch is very slow and there isn’t much carry, so it’s about being consistent and bowling in the right areas with some variations. The guys stuck at it.”

Roach, 29, has taken 17 wickets this year at an average of 25 and says that he has been putting a lot of hard work in the nets.

“I’ve been working hard in the nets with (bowling coach) Roddy Estwick, I think I’m in some good form now and I’m trying to realise that form as much as possible. I’m not getting any younger now so I’m trying to get as many wickets as I can while I’m in form.”

