Bowlers have an equal role to play in IPL 2018: Ashish Nehra

While T20 cricket has generally been deemed as a batsmen’s game, former India seamer Ashish Nehra believes bowlers will have a big impact in the upcoming edition of the IPL. Nehra, who will be a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore coaching staff, stated that in terms of cricketing contribution, bowlers have an equal role to play. On his role with RCB the Delhi-lad revealed that it will be more of a man-management thing for him and his job would be to tell the bowlers what to bowl when.

Speaking to TOI, the 38-year-old said, “As a batter even if you don’t score for five-six innings, and then you score a 120-ball 40 or a 130-ball 50, it is more highlighted. But it is other way round for a bowler. You might pick three wickets in four overs giving away 25 runs, it may go unnoticed. But if you give 60 runs in four overs, it will get highlighted”.

“But in terms of cricketing contribution, I feel bowlers have an equal role to play, especially at a venue like Bangalore or Mumbai, where everybody knows wicket is going to be a belter. Be it Tests, ODIs or T20s, bowlers have to do well to win the match. You can’t win a Test match by scoring a 1,000 runs. You will have to take 20 wickets to win it,” Nehra explained.

On his new role with the Bangalore based franchise, Nehra said he wouldn’t like to change an individual’s game but rather focus on changing their mindset if required.

“I can’t and don’t want to change anybody’s game in the two-three months. I just want to change their frame of mind if there is a need for it. All my bowlers know how to bowl, but my job would be to tell them what to bowl when,” said Nehra.

“It will be more of a man-management thing for me, as I don’t want to use the word coaching for my job at this stage. I see coaching from a player’s point of view. I was playing till three-four months ago, so whatever I wanted from a coach, I will try to give it to my players,” he concluded by saying.

