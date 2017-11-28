‘Boom Boom Afridi’ and pro-Pakistan chants as MS Dhoni visits cricket ground in Jammu and Kashmir

The crowd can be heard making Afridi and pro-Pakistan chants. (Source: Twitter) The crowd can be heard making Afridi and pro-Pakistan chants. (Source: Twitter)

MS Dhoni had recently made a surprise visit to Jammu and Kashmir and interacted with young cricketers there and was the chief guest for an army-sponsored cricket match. Dhoni holds an honorary rank of Lt. Col of Indian Army and was wearing the army uniform. A video has emerged recently on social media circles in which one can hear the crowd shouting ‘Boom Boom Afridi’ and pro-Pakistan slogans as Dhoni arrives at the venue of the cricket match.

The video shows army personnel pushing the crowd back as Dhoni arrives and at that point, the crowd starts making the Afridi chants. Later, they go on to shout out pro-Pakistan chants. According to local news outlets, the chants were ringing around the ground throughout the match.

Crowds shouting Boom Boom Afridi at MS Dhoni when he attended a cricket tournament sponsored by the Indian army in north Kashmir #Cricket pic.twitter.com/lc2rFpxnGJ — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) 26 November 2017

Despite the unrest between the two countries, Indian and Pakistani cricketers are known to harbour mutual respect. Upon Afridi’s retirement, captain Virat Kohli and the rest of the Indian team had gifted an Indian shirt with Kohli’s number on the back alongwith signatures of all the team members. Afridi appreciated the gesture and said in a tweet, “Thank you to you and the entire Indian team for a wonderful farewell gift @imVkohli. Respect superstar, hope to see you soon.” Kohli replied to him, “It’s a pleasure to have gifted something of importance and a lasting memory @SAfridiOfficial God bless you with everything in life See you.”

