Bombay HC issues notice to Mumbai Cricket Association

The Bombay High Court on Friday issued a notice to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) while hearing a petition seeking that its managing committee be dissolved for not implementing the recommendations made by the Justice R M Lodha Committee. The petition was filed by Nadim Memon, a representative of the Muslim Sports Club and issued to the General Body of the Mumbai Cricket Association, through his lawyers Mihir Desai and Chaitanya Bhandarkar, seeking that the HC appoint a committee of administrators preferably headed by a retired Judge of the High Court to take charge of the affairs of MCA by superseding its Managing Committee and to take steps to implement the recommendations of the Lodha Committee of December 18, 2015, as accepted by Supreme Court.

Memon also alleged violations in operations of the MCA. “As respondent No.1, (MCA) has till date not adopted the recommendations of the Lodha Committee Report, respondent No.1 is deprived of disbursements from BCCI of more than Rs 30 crore per year,” the petition states. A division bench of Justice Shantanu Kemkar and Justice M S Karnik directed MCA to file its reply in two weeks as noted in the order. The matter will be heard on April 3.

The petition also states that the Managing Committee of MCA was indulging in illegality while holding the ongoing T-20 Mumbai league matches. Bhandarkar said that BCCI supported the stand of the petitioner.

