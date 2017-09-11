Indian Board President’s XI vs Australia, Practice Match: When is Board President’s XI vs Australia, what time does it start, live streaming

Board President XI vs Australia: The visitors will have one chance to ready themselves for India challenge. (Source: PTI) Board President XI vs Australia: The visitors will have one chance to ready themselves for India challenge. (Source: PTI)

Australia have just one game to get themselves familiar with the Indian conditions before facing off the senior side in five ODIs and three T20Is. Where India senior side is a stiff challenge, the Board President’s XI is a tame shadow of the herculean task that awaits them. For the Aussies, it would be imperative to get into the groove and make a strong case of their batting against the spin.

Steve Smith-captained Australia won’t have much of a problem in getting familiar with conditions and pitches in India after playing a four-match Test series earlier in the year and coming into the series on the back of two Tests against Bangladesh. Australia managed to level that series 1-1 at Chittagong after losing the first in Mirpur. Australia have opted to give Aaron Finch some rest.

Calling the Board President’s XI as weak would not be far from the truth. Only one member in the squad has played for India (Gurkeerat Mann) and the unavailability of players due to the Duleep Trophy could hamper Australia’s preparations. However, it is a chance for the youngsters to make a name for themselves against a top quality opposition.

Teams:

Australia: Steven Smith(c), David Warner, Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Wade(w), Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Indian Board Presidents XI: Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Shivam Chaudhary, Washington Sundar, Nitish Rana, Govinda Poddar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann(c), Shreevats Goswami(w), Rahil Shah, Akshay Karnewar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kushang Patel, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma

When is Indian Board President’s XI vs Australia?

The warm-up match will be played on September 12, 2017.

What time is Indian Board President’s XI vs Australia?

The contest begins at 10 AM IST (04.30 AM GMT).

Where is Indian Board President’s XI vs Australia to be played?

The fixture will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Which TV channel will broadcast Indian Board President’s XI vs Australia?

There is no live coverage of the Board President’s XI vs Australia warm up game. However, IndianExpress.com will bring you all the live scores and updates.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd