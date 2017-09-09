Blush blush! Love is in the air as Mayanti Langer interviews Stuart Binny on their wedding anniversary, watch video

Mayanti Langer and Stuart Binny celebrated their fifth anniversary on September 8. Mayanti Langer and Stuart Binny celebrated their fifth anniversary on September 8.

India all-rounder Stuart Binny and his wife Mayanti Langer would have had very little idea what their wedding anniversary, on September 8, had in store for the couple. After powering Belagavi Panthers’ score to 192 against Bengaluru Blasters in Karnataka Premier League, Binny was interviewed by wife during the mid-innings break.

It certainly isn’t the first time Langer interviewed Binny but, according to reports, the two came face-to-face on camera for the first time after tying the knot five years ago. It was a normal conversation but love was in the air as Binny, on national TV, told that it was a special day for him. Langer was certainly blushing at that moment.

Playing his second match for Belagavi Panthers, Binny smacked 87 off 46 balls and played a leading role in their 23-run win over Bengaluru Blasters in the ongoing Karnataka Premier League.

@MayantiLanger_B this are the best days for you & your hubby & happy anniversary day👩‍❤️‍👩❤️happy to watch husband interviewed by wife ❤️ pic.twitter.com/23CVmhEYyP — Ansaf (@Ansaf86) 8 September 2017

Later, Binny posted a photo with his wife on Instagram and wrote, “Special to be on the cricket field together today because cricket brought us together…five years.”

This is not the first time that real-life partners have interviewed each other on the field. Martin Guptill was interviewed by wife Laura McGoldrick, during New Zealand’s one-day international match against Sri Lanka. Spain captain Iker Casillas was also interviewed by girlfriend Sara Carbonero after winning the FIFA World Cup in 2010. The interview between Iker and Sara is still considered one of the most iconic moment as the then Spain captain had concluded the interview by kissing Sara.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd