‘Bloody legend’: Mitchell Starc applauds wife Alyssa Healy on scoring maiden century against India

After sealing the series by 2-0 against India Women, Australia Women continued to establish their dominance in the third ODI with opening batswoman Alyssa Healy scoring her maiden century in the match. The skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bat first after which Healy smacked 17 fours and 2 sixes to score 133 runs in 115 balls at a strike rate of 115.65. She became the first wicketkeeper to score a century for Australian Women.

Her efforts were applauded by her husband and Australian seamer Mitchell Starc. In an Instagram post, the 27-year old bowler shared an image of Healy and described himself as a “proud hubby”. He further described his wife as a “bloody legend”. “Maiden 100. First ODI ton by an Aus women’s keeper. Highest Aus score v India. Not a bad days work! Bloody legend! #proudhubby” he wrote in the post.

On the back of her innings, Australia went on to post the mammoth total of 333/7 in 50 overs, their highest ever against India. The home side, who are eyeing their first win in the series need to score 333 to win in 50 overs.

The two Australian cricketers tied the knot in April 15, 2016. The Australian cricket’s power couple, met when they were nine-year-olds, during a match they in which they were playing against each other in the Northern District Junior Cricket Association, according to Cricket Australia. The two later shared wicketkeeping duties in a U-11 team which was coached by Starc’s father Paul Starc.

